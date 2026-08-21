Ram Temple in Ayodhya to finish September 30, 2026
India
The Ram Temple in Ayodhya is set to be finished by September 30, 2026, according to construction committee chairman Nripendra Mishra.
Work on the main temple is moving along as planned, and the construction teams, L&T and Tata, will wrap up their part by October 30, 2026.
Ayodhya auditorium and museum March 2027
The temple's auditorium and museum will take a little longer, with final touches expected by March 2027.
IIT Madras is helping turn the museum's stories into video content for visitors.
Plus, the boundary wall around the complex should be done by December 2026, marking another milestone for this massive project.