Ram Mandir trust treasurer denies resignation amid donation misappropriation probe

Giri expressed satisfaction with the Special Investigation Team's (SIT) probe into the alleged donation misappropriation, emphasizing that no influence is being exerted on the investigation.

"We are not trying to influence the investigation in any way, and why would we?" he asked.

He estimated that around ₹3 crore were stolen from donations, contradicting reports of thefts worth ₹14 crore in gold and silver.

Meanwhile, an Ayodhya court has extended judicial custody for eight accused by another 14 days.