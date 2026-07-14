Ram Mandir trust treasurer denies resignation amid donation misappropriation probe
What's the story
Swami Govind Dev Giri, treasurer of the Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust, has denied reports of his resignation amid an ongoing investigation into alleged donation misappropriation. He said, "The reports claiming that I have resigned are false. I have not submitted my resignation." Giri also clarified that Champat Rai's resignation as general secretary was voluntary and not under pressure. "Champat Rai...acted negligently. He himself realized this, and therefore resigned of his own free will," he said.
Investigation progress
SIT probe into alleged donation misappropriation
Giri expressed satisfaction with the Special Investigation Team's (SIT) probe into the alleged donation misappropriation, emphasizing that no influence is being exerted on the investigation.
"We are not trying to influence the investigation in any way, and why would we?" he asked.
He estimated that around ₹3 crore were stolen from donations, contradicting reports of thefts worth ₹14 crore in gold and silver.
Meanwhile, an Ayodhya court has extended judicial custody for eight accused by another 14 days.
Process overhaul
Changes in donation counting process
The Ram Temple authorities have changed their donation-counting process after the investigation revealed that thefts occurred during the evening shift.
The temple has now restricted donation counting to 9:00am to 6:00pm doing away with the earlier two-shift system.
Investigators found that thefts took place around 70 times over 40 days, all during the second shift from 2:00pm to 9:00pm.
Key suspect
Main accused identified
Avinash Shukla has been identified as the main accused, allegedly involved in over 50 thefts. Investigators found Shukla and Anukalp Mishra worked together during several incidents.
Ram Temple Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra dismissed claims that the controversy had shaken devotees' confidence. He said there is no complaint regarding faith in Lord Ram or temple arrangements.
Investigation outcome
SIT's preliminary findings lead to administrative changes
The SIT's preliminary findings indicated prima facie evidence of embezzlement, leading to an FIR and the arrest of eight people involved in donation counting.
The investigation also led to administrative changes within the trust, including Rai's resignation on July 6.
Although none of the trust's former office-bearers have been named in the FIR, they face scrutiny over their administrative responsibilities.