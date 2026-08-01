Ram Temple Trust in Ayodhya installs 360-degree cameras after arrests
After some serious concerns about missing donations, the Ram Temple Trust in Ayodhya has stepped up its game with new security measures.
Since July 2026, it has been using 360-degree cameras to record everything, from collecting and sealing donations to returning the boxes.
This all started after a theft investigation led to several arrests.
Eight-member team monitors Ram Mandir donations
Now, two professional videographers and an eight-member team (including bank staff and security) keep a close watch on donation handling at all times.
To make things even tighter, donation boxes are emptied on different days instead of all together, and financial records linked to a suspect's family are under review.
Plus, with their general secretary stepping down, Trustee Mahant Dinendra Das says confidently, "Now, not even a penny can go missing in Ram Mandir."