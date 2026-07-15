Ram Temple Trust seeks Ayodhya CEO, seers push Ram sevaks
India
The Ram Temple Trust wants to hire a CEO to run the Ayodhya temple, and thousands have already applied.
But many seers and religious leaders aren't happy: they feel temple leadership should come from devotion and service, not corporate-style management.
They're pushing for Ram Sevaks (devoted caretakers) instead of outside professionals.
Ayodhya temple debate: efficiency versus tradition
Supporters say bringing in a CEO could make the temple's management more efficient and transparent, with clear roles for daily operations and finances.
But critics worry this shift could water down the temple's spiritual vibe and cultural roots.
The debate is sparking bigger questions about how much tradition or modern management should shape places like the Ram Temple going forward.