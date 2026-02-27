Ramadan 2026: Timing for sehri and iftar in India
Ramadan is here, and in India it kicked off on February 19—one day after the Gulf countries.
Across the country, Muslims are fasting from dawn (Fajr) to dusk (Maghrib), but the exact times to start (Sehri) and break (Iftar) your fast depend on where you are.
Timing for major cities
On February 27, here's when you'll need to check the clock:
New Delhi—Sehri at 5:29am Iftar at 6:21pm
Lucknow—5:14am/6:07pm
Hyderabad—5:23am/6:23pm
Kolkata—4:45am/5:39pm
Mumbai—5:46am/6:45pm
Chennai—5:15am/6:17pm
Bengaluru—5:26am/6:28pm.
These differences come down to where each city sits on the map.
More about Ramadan
Ramadan isn't only about skipping meals—it's also about charity, reflection, and community.
While most people fast from dawn till dusk (no food or drink), those who can't for health reasons give Fidyah (charity) instead.
Many spend extra time reading the Qur'an or giving Zakat (alms), making this month a time of both discipline and kindness.