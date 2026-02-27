Ramadan 2026: Timing for sehri and iftar in India India Feb 27, 2026

Ramadan is here, and in India it kicked off on February 19—one day after the Gulf countries.

Across the country, Muslims are fasting from dawn (Fajr) to dusk (Maghrib), but the exact times to start (Sehri) and break (Iftar) your fast depend on where you are.