Ramadan 2026: When to eat sehri and iftar on March 3

Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Lucknow: Sehri and iftar timings

On March 3, Delhi's sehri is at 5:25am with iftar at 6:23pm.

Mumbai's times are sehri at 5:44am and iftar at 6:45pm.

Hyderabad starts sehri at 5:20am and breaks fast at iftar by 6:24pm.

Lucknow goes even earlier—sehri is at 5:11am iftar at 6:09pm.

These timings can shift a bit depending on your local mosque or whether you follow Sunni or Shia traditions.