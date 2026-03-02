Ramadan 2026: When to eat sehri and iftar on March 3
Ramadan is in full swing, and Muslims across India are fasting from dawn to sunset.
The month began on February 19 after the crescent moon was spotted in cities like Kolkata and New Delhi.
If you're observing, here's when to eat sehri (pre-dawn meal) and iftar (evening meal) on March 3.
Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Lucknow: Sehri and iftar timings
On March 3, Delhi's sehri is at 5:25am with iftar at 6:23pm.
Mumbai's times are sehri at 5:44am and iftar at 6:45pm.
Hyderabad starts sehri at 5:20am and breaks fast at iftar by 6:24pm.
Lucknow goes even earlier—sehri is at 5:11am iftar at 6:09pm.
These timings can shift a bit depending on your local mosque or whether you follow Sunni or Shia traditions.
Why times can differ in different cities
Ramadan in India started a day after Saudi Arabia because of local moon sightings, so dates can differ globally.
Plus, sunrise and sunset change daily—so your sehri and iftar times aren't always the same as your friend's in another city!
Always check your city's official schedule to keep your fasts on track.