Ramakrishna Mission monk Swami Amareshwarananda Maharaj allegedly assaulted in Nabadwip
A monk from Ramakrishna Mission in Nabadwip, West Bengal, was allegedly assaulted after he requested the organizers to turn the sound boxes away in another direction that was disrupting evening prayers during the Raas festival.
Swami Amareshwarananda Maharaj, 62, tried to resolve things peacefully, but ended up facing verbal and physical abuse before police stepped in.
Rajib Mondal apologizes organizers express regret
The accused, Rajib Mondal, has apologized to both the monk and local residents. The festival organizers clarified Mondal wasn't part of their team and expressed regret over what happened.
Swami Amareshwarananda has now reached out to Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and police officials for legal action, especially since the incident happened just days after he was publicly honored.
The monk is also urging steps to prevent future disruptions during religious events.