Ramalinga Reddy seeks probe into Vanni Arasu Bandipur elephant video
Karnataka's Forest Minister Ramalinga Reddy has called for an investigation after a video surfaced allegedly showing Tamil Nadu Minister Vanni Arasu getting close to a wild elephant in Bandipur Tiger Reserve.
The clip, traveling in a vehicle belonging to the Karnataka Forest Department, has been circulating on social media.
Reddy confirmed the vehicle's registration is visible and wants officials to look into what really happened.
Ramalinga Reddy urges forest rule compliance
Reddy stressed that everyone, no matter their position, needs to respect forest rules.
He is working with top forest and police officials to get answers and make sure wildlife protection norms are followed.
This comes after Arasu faced backlash for allegedly chasing a tiger in another reserve, raising fresh concerns about public figures setting the right example in protected areas.