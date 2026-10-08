Ramesh Chennithala and Rajeev Chandrasekhar salute IAF's 94 years
Kerala's Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala and BJP state President Rajeev Chandrasekhar marked Air Force Day by celebrating the Indian Air Force's 94 years of service.
Both leaders praised the Air Force for protecting India's skies and stepping up during disasters, with Chennithala calling their personnel "a proud blend of courage, technical expertise, and dedication" and ending with "A big salute with deep respect," and Chandrasekhar highlighting major upgrades in recent years.
Chennithala and Chandrasekhar praise IAF
Chennithala described Indian Air Force personnel as "a proud blend of courage, technical expertise, and dedication," appreciating their disaster response work.
Chandrasekhar called them "proud defenders of our skies" and pointed to advancements like the Balakot strike as proof of how far the force has come.
Both expressed gratitude for the Indian Air Force's role in keeping India secure.