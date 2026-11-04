Ramesh Chennithala directs VACB probe into Gyanesh Kumar ₹2cr allegation
India
Kerala's Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala has directed the VACB to examine the allegations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar after contractor Sajan accused Kumar of demanding a ₹2 crore bribe to release payments for a road project nearly 20 years ago.
Sajan says the delayed payments, about ₹17 crore owed to Malaysian company PATI-BEL, caused financial difficulties for Malaysian company PATI-BEL and its contractors and workers.
Kumar bribery claims tied to suicide
The bribery claims are also tied to the 2006 suicide of project engineer Lee See Been, who reportedly named Kumar in his note.
Although an earlier investigation didn't go anywhere, Chennithala now wants things looked at thoroughly.
Sajan is ready to share evidence and bring in witnesses this time around.