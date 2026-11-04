Ramesh Chennithala directs VACB probe into Gyanesh Kumar ₹2cr allegation

Kerala's Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala has directed the VACB to examine the allegations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar after contractor Sajan accused Kumar of demanding a ₹2 crore bribe to release payments for a road project nearly 20 years ago.

Sajan says the delayed payments, about ₹17 crore owed to Malaysian company PATI-BEL, caused financial difficulties for Malaysian company PATI-BEL and its contractors and workers.