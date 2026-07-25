Ramesh Chennithala to probe police booking of NEET protesters
India
Kerala's home minister Ramesh Chennithala says he'll look into why police booked nearly 100 people, including rapper Vedan, at a Kochi protest supporting students upset over the NEET exam paper leak.
Protesters were charged with blocking roads and unlawful assembly, which has sparked criticism from several groups.
Chennithala cites organ donation probe
Chennithala called the police action rare and promised a review. He also mentioned updates on an alleged organ donation racket, now under investigation by a special team.
Meanwhile, he condemned fake social media attacks on senior CPI(M) leader and former minister P.K. Sreemathy, saying the cyber wing will handle it.
The move comes as concerns grow about policing peaceful protests and spreading misinformation online.