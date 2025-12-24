Next Article
Rameswaram fishermen protest after Sri Lankan Navy arrests 12
Twelve fishermen from Thangachimadam near Rameswaram were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, for allegedly crossing into Sri Lankan waters.
Their unregistered mechanized boat was seized between Dhanushkodi and Thalaimannar, sparking a one-day protest and hunger strike by local fishermen on Wednesday, December 24, 2025.
Families block highway, associations demand action
Over 300 family members of the arrested fishermen blocked the Thangachimadam highway, only leaving after officials promised to help.
Fishermen's groups are now pushing for their immediate release, planning more protests on December 26 and January 26, and hoping to meet Prime Minister Modi in January.
The arrested men have been taken to a naval camp and then remanded in Vavuniya prison.