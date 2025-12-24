GRAP-4 restrictions lifted in Delhi after AQI falls to 271
What's the story
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has lifted Stage 4 restrictions of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR. The city's air quality index (AQI) improved from a "severe" 412 on Tuesday to a "poor" 271 on Wednesday. This improvement is attributed to high winds and favorable meteorological conditions. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) predict a possible increase in AQI due to slower wind speeds in the coming days.
Policy continuation
Delhi's 'No PUC, No Fuel' policy remains in effect
Despite the easing of GRAP-4 restrictions, the Delhi government's "No PUC, No Fuel" policy will continue. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa emphasized that strict anti-pollution measures would remain in place irrespective of GRAP's status. He warned that driving without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate is "no less than committing a crime against Delhi's air."
Continuing measures
GRAP stages I, II, and III remain enforced
The CAQM's decision to revoke Stage 4 restrictions comes after a review of the current air quality and forecasts. However, actions under GRAP Stages I, II, and III will continue to be implemented as per the modified plan dated November 21. The sub-committee on GRAP noted that Delhi's AQI has improved significantly since last night due to favorable weather conditions.
What's allowed
What has eased now
With GRAP Stage-3 in place, older vehicles that could not run can return to the roads in Delhi now. The Delhi government had also made it mandatory for schools to hold classes until Class 11 (except Class 10) in hybrid mode, both physical and online. However, only BS-6 vehicles from outside Delhi will be allowed to enter Delhi. At least 1.2 million older vehicles registered outside the city have been blocked from entering the city, NDTV reported.