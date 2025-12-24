GRAP-4 restrictions lifted in Delhi after AQI falls to 271

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has lifted Stage 4 restrictions of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR . The city's air quality index (AQI) improved from a "severe" 412 on Tuesday to a "poor" 271 on Wednesday. This improvement is attributed to high winds and favorable meteorological conditions. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) predict a possible increase in AQI due to slower wind speeds in the coming days.

Policy continuation Delhi's 'No PUC, No Fuel' policy remains in effect Despite the easing of GRAP-4 restrictions, the Delhi government's "No PUC, No Fuel" policy will continue. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa emphasized that strict anti-pollution measures would remain in place irrespective of GRAP's status. He warned that driving without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate is "no less than committing a crime against Delhi's air."

Continuing measures GRAP stages I, II, and III remain enforced The CAQM's decision to revoke Stage 4 restrictions comes after a review of the current air quality and forecasts. However, actions under GRAP Stages I, II, and III will continue to be implemented as per the modified plan dated November 21. The sub-committee on GRAP noted that Delhi's AQI has improved significantly since last night due to favorable weather conditions.