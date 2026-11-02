Ramlila Maidan INDIA rally cost Delhi ₹11,000cr, closed 2.5L shops
The big INDIA alliance rally at Ramlila Maidan just cost Delhi's business scene a whopping ₹11,000 crore. With crowds and traffic expected to take over the area, many shop owners decided to close up for the day.
CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal from the Chamber of Trade and Industry explained that this led to around 20 to 25 major markets in the vicinity of Ramlila Maidan being affected, with about 2.5 lakh shops closed in those markets.
Closures hit traders' incomes
About 2.5 lakh shops (mostly around 20 to 25 major markets near the rally) shut their doors, largely due to panic over the expected arrival of a large number of people and vehicles for the rally.
For traders, losing a day's business was tough; as Goyal put it, these closures really hit their income and showed just how much local livelihoods can be affected when big events roll into town.