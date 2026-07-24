Ramnath Thakur tells Parliament over 10% rainfall cuts kharif yields
India
Minister Ramnath Thakur told Parliament that when rainfall drops by more than 10%, kharif crop yields go down, just like in tough years such as 1987, 2002, and 2015.
The latest numbers for this season aren't out yet since sowing is still happening.
Cotton output slips to 29.1m bales
Cotton production has slipped from about 35.2 million bales in 2020-21 to nearly 29.1 million bales in 2025-26 as farmers switch to more profitable options.
On the brighter side, about 19.18 million farmers and traders are now using e-NAM, a digital platform that's making it easier to buy and sell crops across India.