Rampur RDA to demolish 38 Mohammad Ali Jauhar buildings
India
Big changes are coming to Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur; 38 out of 40 buildings are set to be demolished after the Rampur Development Authority (RDA) found they were built without proper approvals.
The university, run by jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's trust, only had permission for its medical college and one academic block.
The rest, according to the RDA, were put up illegally on land meant for other uses.
Samajwadi Party protests, district offers counseling
The Samajwadi Party has slammed the demolition order, calling it a targeted move against an affordable education hub.
Meanwhile, district officials say students won't be left stranded; they're setting up counseling camps on campus to help everyone figure out their next steps during this transition.