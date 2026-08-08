Rampur SP Sisodia draws backlash, clarifies comments on meat
Rampur's Superintendent of Police, Anil Kumar Singh Sisodia, landed in hot water after saying that Islam forbids eating meat if it offends others' religious sentiments, adding that those who do are "either not Muslims or are extremely despicable."
He made these comments after a meeting on August 6 and later clarified he meant them as a call for social harmony during Shravan.
Rampur SP orders cow slaughter review
Sisodia also ordered police to review 10 years of cow slaughter cases and gather details on the accused.
After his remarks sparked backlash, he clarified he was referencing Darul Uloom Deoband's guidance against actions that hurt other communities.
Sisodia said that if his statement has been understood in any other sense or has hurt anyone's sentiments, that was never his intention, adding that his objective was only to maintain mutual brotherhood, social harmony and religious amity.