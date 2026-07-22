Rampur's Mohammad Nazakat will spend 3 days with each wife
India
In Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, Mohammad Nazakat and his two wives have agreed on a pretty unusual schedule after a family dispute over money and attention.
With help from the local panchayat and police, they settled that Nazakat will spend three days each with both wives, leaving one day just for himself.
The arrangement was officially written down and accepted by everyone involved.
Nazakat's agreement recorded at police outpost
Nazakat also promised to give his first wife ₹500 every week for her expenses.
The agreement was submitted by his brother-in-law and recorded at the police outpost to keep things clear.
Local officials say this detailed setup helped avoid bigger conflicts, and it has since become a talking point in the area.