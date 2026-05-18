Ranchi inmate allegedly sexually exploited by jail superintendent, pregnant
A big controversy is brewing in Jharkhand after allegations surfaced that a woman inmate at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Central Jail was sexually exploited by the jail superintendent, leading to her pregnancy.
Opposition leader Babulal Marandi says there were attempts to cover things up, like moving the inmate around under the guise of medical care and quietly transferring staff who knew too much.
Babulal Marandi demands independent probe
Marandi has written to Chief Minister Hemant Soren, demanding an independent probe of those involved.
The Ranchi deputy commissioner confirmed that both the prison department and district administration are now investigating.
Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders criticized the state for not protecting women and pointed out that Jharkhand doesn't have a working state women's commission right now.
The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) says action will be taken if the allegations hold up.