Ranchi inmate allegedly sexually exploited by jail superintendent, pregnant

Babulal Marandi demands independent probe

Marandi has written to Chief Minister Hemant Soren, demanding an independent probe of those involved.

The Ranchi deputy commissioner confirmed that both the prison department and district administration are now investigating.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders criticized the state for not protecting women and pointed out that Jharkhand doesn't have a working state women's commission right now.

The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) says action will be taken if the allegations hold up.