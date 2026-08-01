Ranchi recruitment protester Vishwajeet Kumar arrested for threatening Hemant Soren
India
Things got tense in Ranchi as protests over alleged recruitment-exam irregularities took a serious turn.
Vishwajeet Kumar from Bokaro was arrested after making threatening remarks against Chief Minister Hemant Soren at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, where job seekers were demanding fair exams.
Vishwajeet Kumar faces BNS charges
Kumar now faces charges under the BNS for allegedly inciting the crowd and issuing a death threat.