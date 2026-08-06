Ranchi students protest alleged 14th JPSC civil service exam irregularities
India
Students in Ranchi are protesting alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC Civil Service Exam.
Government officials met with them at Jaipal Singh Stadium, offering a meeting with the state government and asking them to send a five-member delegation.
The students are still deciding whether to join.
National figures back students demanding probe
The protest has caught national attention: Sonam Wangchuk urged one hunger striker to stay hydrated, saying the goal is to awaken the government's soul, not self-harm.
Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha and NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar also voiced their support.
For now, the students say they won't back down until there's a proper investigation.