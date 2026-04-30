Ranchi teen, boyfriend held over alleged ₹45L murder plot
A 17-year-old girl in Ranchi, Jharkhand, was detained while her boyfriend was arrested, while other accused remained at large after allegedly plotting her mother's murder.
The motive? Gaining access to her late father's ₹45 lakh settlement, family property, and a government job.
The case took a turn when injuries on the mother's neck raised suspicions, leading police to dig deeper.
Girl confessed, 2 arrested, body exhumed
After the girl confessed during questioning, police learned she and her boyfriend suffocated her mother with help from friends because she'd refused to give them money.
Police detained the girl and arrested two people, while searching for the remaining accused.
Investigators have now exhumed the body for a post-mortem to confirm what happened as they continue looking into the case.