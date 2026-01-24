Ranchi woman killed after argument with husband over affair suspicion
India
In Ranchi's Manitola area, a 40-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by her husband on Saturday, reportedly after an argument about his suspected extramarital affair.
Her husband is absconding and is currently being searched for by police.
Police recover weapon, continue investigation
Police have recovered the firearm and sent the victim's body for post-mortem.
Officer Deepika Prasad shared that the accused is absconding, and search is underway to nab him.
Investigations are ongoing.