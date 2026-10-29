Ranjeetji Chaturji Thakor killed after visiting woman in Gujarat's Kheralu
India
A 31-year-old man named Ranjeetji Chaturji Thakor was killed in Gujarat's Kheralu area after visiting a woman he had been seeing for two years.
When he went to her village to meet her, her family allegedly caught him, tied him to a tree, and beat him to death.
Police book 4 in Thakor killing
Thakor's body was later found hidden under a sack on an iron cot, showing serious injuries on his back, neck, and knees.
Police have now booked four named individuals, and investigations are ongoing as they try to understand exactly what led up to this tragedy.