Video: Ghaziabad rape-accused garlanded, given hero's welcome after getting bail 

A roadshow in support of Hindu Yuva Vahini leader Sushil Prajapati, a rape accused recently released on bail, has sparked controversy in Ghaziabad , Uttar Pradesh . Prajapati was released after spending nearly nine months behind bars. After he was released on bail, supporters welcomed him with garlands and slogans, and videos of the celebration have gone viral on social media platforms.

Case details Case filed by woman in August 2025 The case against Prajapati was filed by a woman, an LLB student from Modinagar, on August 8, 2025. She alleged that he lured her with promises of help in securing a chamber at the Ghaziabad court and guidance in her legal career. Their first meeting was in November 2021 when she was studying law under a senior advocate at Meerut court.

Twitter Post Video shows roadshow यूपी : गाजियाबाद में LLB छात्रा से रेप के आरोपी हिंदू युवा वाहिनी नेता सुशील प्रजापति की जेल से रिहाई, समर्थकों ने कंधे पर बैठाया, जुलूस निकाला !! https://t.co/dAW6n949WF pic.twitter.com/YPA6z8q1k4 — Sachin Gupta (@Sachingupta) May 18, 2026

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Victim's claims Allegations of drugging, rape, and threats The woman claimed that Prajapati encouraged her to move her practice to the Ghaziabad court and offered to make arrangements for her there. She claimed he took her to a flat in a Thar SUV under the pretext of introducing her to a lawyer and raped her after drugging her drink. The victim also claimed that Prajapati threatened to kill her if she spoke out about the incident before abandoning her in a desolate location.

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