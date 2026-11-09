West Bengal: Prime accused in minor's rape-murder shot dead
What's the story
The prime accused in the rape and murder of a minor girl in Raiganj, West Bengal, was shot dead by police on Monday, The Hindu reported. The accused, Dilip Roy, was allegedly trying to flee to Bihar when he was gunned down. This incident marks the fourth encounter under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in four months.
Encounter details
Roy shot at police during raid
The police had reportedly received a tip-off about Roy's whereabouts near Gouri Gram Panchayat around midnight.
A raid was launched at 3:30am, during which Roy allegedly opened fire at the police after sensing their presence.
In retaliatory firing, he was injured and later declared dead at Raiganj Government Medical College and Hospital.
Case background
Roy wanted in connection with minor's rape-murder
Roy was wanted in connection with the rape and murder of a minor girl whose mutilated body was found on November 5.
An FIR was registered against him under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The police launched an investigation after her parents filed a complaint, leading them to Roy's location.
Official response
Such actions necessary if laws are violated: Dilip Ghosh
Reacting to the encounter, Panchayat Minister Dilip Ghosh said such actions are necessary if laws are violated.
"Such crimes will not be spared," he said, adding that police have a duty to act against accused individuals who try to evade justice.
The incident comes less than two weeks after two other encounters on October 28 involving accused in serious crimes.
Ongoing operations
Series of encounters in West Bengal
The recent encounter in Raiganj is part of a series of police operations against accused persons in serious crimes across West Bengal.
On July 8, Prabhas Mondal was shot dead during a crime-scene reconstruction in Baruipur.
On October 26, Prahlad Das was killed during an operation in Gaighata after allegedly snatching a service revolver from a police officer.