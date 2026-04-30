Rape survivor tries to self-immolate outside Gurugram police commissioner's office
India
A rape survivor tried to self-immolate outside the Gurugram police commissioner's office, saying police ignored her case for months.
Officers stopped her just in time.
She had earlier shared a video describing the alleged rapist as a man from Panipat and explaining she filed an FIR four months ago, but says nothing has moved since.
Woman says accused's family threatened her
The woman also shared that the accused's family has been threatening her, expressing how hopeless she feels: "Now death is the only way out."
Police have not commented directly yet, but later said they will arrest the accused soon.
The whole incident puts a spotlight on delays in handling such cases and why urgent action matters for survivors.