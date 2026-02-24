Promised job, raped, forced to convert: Bhopal sisters' sex-racket busted 

The police have busted a sex and religious conversion racket allegedly run by two sisters, Afreen and Amreen, in Bhopal . The operation came to light after two women, one a 21-year-old beautician from Chhattisgarh and the other a 30-year-old domestic help from Bhopal, reported similar experiences of being lured with job offers, drugged, raped, and coerced into converting their religion. While the sisters have been arrested in connection with these crimes, three accomplices are still at large.

Victim's account Sisters lured women with job offers The beautician's nightmare began in November 2025 when Amreen, with whom she shared a room, took her to Abbas Nagar under the pretext of meeting relatives. There, she was allegedly drugged and raped by Amreen's brother Bilal. In December, Amreen took her to Ahmedabad for personal work, where another man named Yasir allegedly raped her as well. She also alleged that Chandan Yadav, Amreen's aide, also sexually assaulted the victim multiple times between August 2025 and January 2026.

Escape and report Victim threatened with blackmail The beautician was also threatened with blackmail and forced to wear revealing clothes, consume drugs, and interact with wealthy men. She alleged she was forced to change her religion and made to wear a burqa. She managed to escape in January 2026 and stayed with her maternal uncle in Chhattisgarh before returning to Bhopal in February. On February 22, she lodged a complaint at Bagsewania police station detailing her ordeal.

Second report Similar complaint by domestic help A domestic helper working at Amreen's house also filed a similar complaint earlier this week. She alleged she was drugged and gang-raped by Yasir, Bilal, and Chandan. The police have registered cases against all five, including the two sisters (Afreen and Amreen) and the three men (Yasir, Bilal, and Chandan), under relevant sections related to rape, criminal conspiracy, and forced religious conversion.

