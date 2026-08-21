Rapid Action Force used pellet guns on unarmed Delhi protesters
India
During the July 20 protests near Parliament, the Rapid Action Force (RAF) used pellet-firing guns on unarmed protesters for the first time in Delhi, following orders from a deputy commissioner of police.
At least four people were hurt: two needed surgery, and a 19-year-old might lose vision in one eye.
Rapid Action Force withdraws riot gear
After reports of these injuries, the RAF withdrew shock batons, electric shields, pump-action guns, and the anti-riot guns, which fire pellets, from personnel deployed at Jantar Mantar.
A review by an RAF Inspector General found "serious deficiencies" in how some RAF personnel handled things, with excessive force used instead of "sensitive policing."
Going forward, she has called for more restraint and better record-keeping during public events.