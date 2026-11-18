Raptadu chainsaw attack accused M Hemanth discharged to Anantapur sub-jail
M Hemanth, the accused in the Raptadu chainsaw attack on a schoolgirl, has been discharged from Government General Hospital in Kurnool after being treated for bullet injuries and a serious lung condition.
His right leg was amputated above the knee during treatment.
Now that his health has improved, he's been moved to Anantapur sub-jail.
Raptadu survivor Gopika recovering in Bengaluru
Meanwhile, Gopika, the young survivor, is recovering at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru. HRD Minister Nara Lokesh is keeping a close eye on her progress and praised her resilience.
The good news: she's breathing on her own, eating again, and starting rehab to walk and regain motor skills.
Doctors say her wounds have healed well, and there are positive signs she's getting stronger every day.