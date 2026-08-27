Delhi civic body chairman issues rare apology after waterlogging mess 

Dwivedi has assured both short- and long-term measures to ensure the entire NDMC area remains waterlogging-free in the future.

The apology came after heavy rain this week triggered waterlogging across several key parts of Central Delhi.

His apology was widely praised on social media, with many users appreciating his accountability.

Celebrated audio storyteller and writer Neelesh Misra wrote, "Gurgaon and other Indian cities, please learn."