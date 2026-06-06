Rare caracal photographed in Kuno National Park, conservation impact evident
India
A rare caracal has been caught on camera in Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh, the first sighting in decades.
The photos, shared on June 6, 2026, show this elusive wild cat exploring the park at night and point to the positive impact of ongoing conservation work.
Caracal features, conservation status and threats
Caracals are medium-sized wild cats known for their cool tufted ears and short tails.
While they are listed as Least Concern, they still face threats from habitat loss and poaching.
The sighting is a win for wildlife efforts like Project Cheetah, with even the chief minister welcoming it as proof that protecting habitats really works.
Rajasthan is also running Project Caracal to learn more about these mysterious cats.