Rare caracal photographed in Kuno National Park, conservation impact evident

Caracal features, conservation status and threats

Caracals are medium-sized wild cats known for their cool tufted ears and short tails.

While they are listed as Least Concern, they still face threats from habitat loss and poaching.

The sighting is a win for wildlife efforts like Project Cheetah, with even the chief minister welcoming it as proof that protecting habitats really works.

Rajasthan is also running Project Caracal to learn more about these mysterious cats.