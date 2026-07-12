Rare purple flower spotted again in Arunachal Pradesh since 1868
A rare purple flower, missing from scientific records since 1868, has just been spotted again in the remote alpine regions of Arunachal Pradesh.
This exciting find happened during recent botanical fieldwork and shines a light on how much is still hidden in the Eastern Himalayas, one of the world's richest but least-explored biodiversity hotspots.
Scientists are calling it a big deal and hope it inspires more exploration of the area's unique plant life.
Scientists expect more research and protection
Because this flower was gone for so long, thanks to tough terrain and few surveys, its return is a reminder of how fragile and valuable Arunachal Pradesh's ecosystems are.
Scientists think this rediscovery will kick-start more research and protection efforts, maybe even leading to more rare plants being found in these wild meadows and valleys.