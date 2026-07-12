Rare purple flower spotted again in Arunachal Pradesh since 1868 India Jul 12, 2026

A rare purple flower, missing from scientific records since 1868, has just been spotted again in the remote alpine regions of Arunachal Pradesh.

This exciting find happened during recent botanical fieldwork and shines a light on how much is still hidden in the Eastern Himalayas, one of the world's richest but least-explored biodiversity hotspots.

Scientists are calling it a big deal and hope it inspires more exploration of the area's unique plant life.