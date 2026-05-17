Rare twin elephant calves born in Uttarakhand's Corbett National Park India May 17, 2026

Something pretty special happened at Uttarakhand's Corbett National Park: A female elephant gave birth to twins, which is super rare (only about 1% of elephant births).

The calves were spotted during a safari in the Garjiya zone on May 12, 2026, and wildlife fans are now flocking to see them.

Both babies are healthy and nursing, according to wildlife enthusiast Sanjay Chhimwal.