Rare twin elephant calves born in Uttarakhand's Corbett National Park
Something pretty special happened at Uttarakhand's Corbett National Park: A female elephant gave birth to twins, which is super rare (only about 1% of elephant births).
The calves were spotted during a safari in the Garjiya zone on May 12, 2026, and wildlife fans are now flocking to see them.
Both babies are healthy and nursing, according to wildlife enthusiast Sanjay Chhimwal.
Corbett director credits conservation success
Corbett is home to more than 1,200 elephants and plays a big role in wildlife conservation.
The park's director says this rare birth shows their efforts are working: safe habitats mean thriving animals.
Since elephants have a gestation of 22-24 months (about two years), twin births can really impact their population.
Keeping these calves healthy is important for the whole ecosystem.