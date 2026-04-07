Rashid Ahmad Mughal killing in Ganderbal prompts Lieutenant Governor inquiry
India
Rashid Ahmad Mughal's family have recorded statements after he was killed in what PDP president Mehbooba Mufti called a fake encounter by the army in Ganderbal.
The army claimed Mughal was a militant, but locals protested, leading the lieutenant governor to order an official investigation into what really happened.
Magisterial probe to confirm civilian status
A magisterial probe is now underway to confirm whether Mughal was actually a civilian, as his family insists.
Police are talking to village elders and checking Mughal's background, while his relatives are asking for his body to be returned.
Political leaders such as Omar Abdullah want the findings made public, with Mufti also highlighting that Mughal ran a local NGO.