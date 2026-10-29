Rashtriya Rifles find terrorist hideout with weapons in Rajouri district
India
The Rashtriya Rifles just found a terrorist hideout packed with weapons in Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir.
The raid happened in Doba Gali, Kotranka, where troops discovered a big stockpile of ammunition, making it clear this spot was meant for serious trouble.
Security forces seize grenades and ammunition
Soldiers recovered four grenade launcher rounds, three hand grenades, 237 AK rifle bullets, and 101 belted ammunition rounds of General Purpose Machine Gun.
There were also pistol rounds and other gear like an AK bayonet and a bag.
No arrests yet, but the search is ongoing.
This bust shows how security forces are staying alert to keep the region safer by disrupting terror plans.