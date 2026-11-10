Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh centennial spotlights youth with 3,817,239 participants

To celebrate its centennial, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) put a big spotlight on young people in its centenary year (2025).

At their recent Indore meeting, they shared that 3,817,239 youth joined in across 57,243 student events and 14,285 programs for young working people.

The main idea? Help channel all that youthful energy into making a positive impact on society.