Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh centennial spotlights youth with 3,817,239 participants
To celebrate its centennial, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) put a big spotlight on young people in its centenary year (2025).
At their recent Indore meeting, they shared that 3,817,239 youth joined in across 57,243 student events and 14,285 programs for young working people.
The main idea? Help channel all that youthful energy into making a positive impact on society.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh makes youth central
Leaders at the event made it clear: listening to and involving young people is now central to RSS's plans.
Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale talked about keeping an open conversation with youth to support their ambitions and steer clear of negativity.
Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat echoed this focus, as RSS looks to grow its reach with these new youth-driven strategies across its expanded network.