Rasulpur pandal fire injures 10, 5 children sent to Patna
India
A fire broke out during a Ramlila event at a Durga Puja pandal in Rasulpur village, Bihar, leaving 10 people hurt, five of them children.
Everyone was taken to the hospital right away, but because some burns were serious, five children had to be sent to Patna for better care.
Siwan SP Bharat Soni shared that the incident happened Tuesday evening and help arrived quickly.
Special team investigates Rasulpur fire
Authorities have set up a special team to figure out how the fire started. Forensic experts are collecting evidence from the scene while police talk to organizers.
Officials say "Further legal action is underway, and police officials are also recording the statements of the organizers," Soni said.