Rat likely caused blast outside Bengaluru Amazon office injuring 2
A power box exploded right outside an Amazon office in northeast Bengaluru on Wednesday morning, leaving two people hurt and causing quite a scare for people nearby.
Early investigations by BESCOM point to an unexpected culprit: a rat likely caused a short circuit inside the unit, which led to the blast.
Mohammed Afroz treated, charred animal found
One of the injured, Mohammed Afroz, suffered burns and needed hospital care; another passerby had minor injuries.
Dashcam footage caught people running from the scene.
BESCOM later found a charred animal inside the box, backing up its theory.
Both BESCOM and police are now investigating.
Bengaluru transformer incidents prompt safety calls
This is not an isolated case: less than a day earlier, there was another transformer incident in the city.
With these back-to-back accidents, many are questioning how safe Bengaluru's public electrical infrastructure really is and calling for better upkeep to prevent more mishaps.