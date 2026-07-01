Ratan Lakra dies, family protests e-KYC pension delay at bank
India
In Jharkhand's Garhwa district, a family staged a protest inside their local bank on Monday, carrying the body of Ratan Lakra.
They say repeated delays in updating his e-KYC kept them from accessing his government pension, money they needed for his medical treatment.
Sadly, Lakra passed away before the funds came through.
Bank in Garhwa says account active
Lakra's family claims the bank dragged out the e-KYC process for nearly three months, even making him visit while he was seriously ill.
Even after officials stepped in and verification was done, they say the money was still out of reach.
The bank disagrees, insisting that Lakra's account was active and ready before he died.
The incident is raising tough questions about how rural banks handle urgent welfare payments.