Ratan Lakra dies, family protests e-KYC pension delay at bank

Bank in Garhwa says account active

Lakra's family claims the bank dragged out the e-KYC process for nearly three months, even making him visit while he was seriously ill.

Even after officials stepped in and verification was done, they say the money was still out of reach.

The bank disagrees, insisting that Lakra's account was active and ready before he died.

The incident is raising tough questions about how rural banks handle urgent welfare payments.