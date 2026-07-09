Ratibati locals demand Bishwanath Bauri's son Pavitra marry, vandalize house
India
Things got tense in West Bengal's West Burdwan district when rumors spread about TMC leader Bishwanath Bauri's son, Pavitra, being involved with a married woman.
Locals gathered outside the family's home in Ratibati, Raniganj rural area, demanding Pavitra own up and marry her if the story was true.
The situation quickly escalated, leading to parts of the house being vandalized.
Bauri family left home, probe underway
As chaos unfolded, Bauri's family reportedly left their home for safety.
A relative, Basanti, shared that they were hoping for "social justice" and a peaceful solution.
Police struggled at first but later brought in more officers to calm things down.
An investigation is now underway, and security remains tight in the area.