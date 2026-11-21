Ratlam family of 3 killed on Jammu Katra Expressway
A family's road trip turned tragic on the Jammu-Katra Expressway when their car crashed into a truck parked where it shouldn't have been.
Karamjit Singh (48), his wife Pawandeep Kaur, and their son Amarendra Singh (22) from Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, sadly didn't survive.
They were headed to Punjab for a celebration, while their younger son stayed back home with grandparents.
Truck driver booked for illegal parking
Police have booked the truck driver for parking in a no-parking zone, which made things worse.
Investigations are ongoing to figure out exactly what happened.
Relatives have traveled from Ratlam to support the family, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.