A family's road trip turned tragic on the Jammu-Katra Expressway when their car crashed into a truck parked where it shouldn't have been.

Karamjit Singh (48), his wife Pawandeep Kaur, and their son Amarendra Singh (22) from Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, sadly didn't survive.

They were headed to Punjab for a celebration, while their younger son stayed back home with grandparents.