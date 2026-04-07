Ratna Chatterjee booked after BJP alleges Behala Paschim vandalism
India
TMC MLA Ratna Chatterjee was booked after BJP accused her and her supporters of vandalizing their election office in Kolkata's Behala Paschim on Sunday.
The complaint claims TMC workers damaged BJP posters and flags, leading to an FIR against Chatterjee.
Ratna Chatterjee denies TMC role
Chatterjee has denied any TMC role, saying in a video, We have no connection with the incident. It was a BJP-sponsored event and they are behind this.
Six people linked to TMC were still arrested for theft and mischief.
With assembly elections coming up on April 29, tensions are running high: both parties have staged protests, making the political scene even more charged.