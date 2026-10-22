Ratna Debnath blames crowd after Kolkata Durga Puja stampede
After a deadly stampede during Durga Puja in Kolkata's Chorbagan area left at least 19 dead and 25 injured, BJP MLA Ratna Debnath pointed fingers at the crowd, saying the tragedy could have been avoided if fewer people had gathered.
She urged everyone to put safety first, sharing, "There is a great need to change people's mindset," she said.
Suvendu Adhikari orders SIT for stampede
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari quickly set up a special investigation team (SIT) to look into what went wrong and how to prevent it in the future.
Debnath praised Adhikari's fast response and claimed that his predecessor, Mamata Banerjee, was dancing at a Dandiya event during a one-hour downpour that flooded Kolkata's streets during Durga Puja last year.
However, she didn't address questions about why police weren't present at the exit gate during the chaos.