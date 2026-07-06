Ratnagiri railway station's 50-foot roof section collapses after downpour
India
A 50-foot chunk of the roof at Ratnagiri railway station in Maharashtra came crashing down Sunday night after a major downpour.
Luckily, no one was hurt since the area was mostly empty thanks to the bad weather.
Still, the collapse has people wondering about how solid our public infrastructure really is during monsoon season.
Ratnagiri section renovated by PWD contractor
The collapsed section landed in an outer part of the station, which had been renovated just two years ago by a Public Works Department contractor.
This is not the first time concerns have popped up: a roof leakage had occurred last year at this station.
Meanwhile, heavy rains continue to cause flooding and travel disruptions statewide, with red alerts and school closures in several regions.