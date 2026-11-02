Ravinder Singh detained in Ludhiana after allegedly stabbing Kamaldeep Kaur
India
A 50-year-old man, Ravinder Singh, has been detained in Ludhiana after allegedly stabbing his wife, Kamaldeep Kaur, at their home.
Their son Gagandeep returned home after being sent to buy milk by his father to find his mother injured and called for help, but sadly she did not survive.
Ravinder Singh questioned over infidelity suspicion
Police say Ravinder suspected his wife of infidelity and that might have led to the attack.
Kamaldeep came back four months ago, while Ravinder returned only two days before the incident after the couple had visited their younger son in Australia.
Investigators are looking into whether he planned the murder before coming back to India.
Right now, Ravinder is being questioned and the investigation is ongoing.