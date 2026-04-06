Ravindra Ganpat Erande arrested in Nashik over 121 obscene videos
A 63-year-old man in Nashik, Ravindra Ganpat Erande, has been arrested after police found 121 obscene videos on his office computer.
Investigators say he identified himself as a journalist and social activist, then secretly recorded them and was blackmailed by four other men who allegedly stole a tablet from his office and threatened to leak his private photographs and videos unless he paid ₹12 lakh.
Police identify 8 victims from folders
Police discovered the videos organized in folders named after different women, helping them identify at least eight victims so far.
They are now recording statements and may file more charges against Erande.
Authorities believe there could be more victims out there and are encouraging women to come forward with complaints, promising confidentiality.
This arrest follows another recent case of similar exploitation, raising concerns.