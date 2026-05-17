Rawalania family of 4 killed in Nagaur Ajmer highway collision
India
A heartbreaking crash on the Nagaur-Ajmer Highway on Sunday morning around 8am left four people dead and eight seriously hurt.
The victims were a family from Rawalania village, just 10km away from their pilgrimage spot at Butati Dham, when their car collided with a Rajasthan Roadways bus.
Eight injured including 2 children
The impact was so severe that three family members died instantly, while another passed away on the way to the hospital.
Among the eight injured are two children, all currently receiving treatment.
Thankfully, everyone on the bus (15 passengers) escaped without injuries.