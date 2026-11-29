Rao's journey started with the Congress party, where he served as general secretary for the state committee.

Over nearly 40 years, he represented Andhra Pradesh in both houses of Parliament, first in the Rajya Sabha (1982-88), then won the Guntur Lok Sabha seat four times for Congress, and later switched to TDP to win Narasaraopet in 2014.

He also chaired the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Water Resources and was a member of the parliamentary committees dealing with Finance and External Affairs, showing his dedication to national issues beyond state politics.