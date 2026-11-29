Rayapati Sambasiva Rao, 83, dies in Guntur, Chandrababu Naidu mourns
Rayapati Sambasiva Rao, a well-known political figure from Andhra Pradesh, has died at 83 in Guntur after health complications. His passing marks the end of a long and influential career in public service.
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu shared his condolences, saying Rao made a big impact on Guntur district politics.
Rayapati Sambasiva Rao's long parliamentary career
Rao's journey started with the Congress party, where he served as general secretary for the state committee.
Over nearly 40 years, he represented Andhra Pradesh in both houses of Parliament, first in the Rajya Sabha (1982-88), then won the Guntur Lok Sabha seat four times for Congress, and later switched to TDP to win Narasaraopet in 2014.
He also chaired the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Water Resources and was a member of the parliamentary committees dealing with Finance and External Affairs, showing his dedication to national issues beyond state politics.