Raymond heir Gautam Singhania's speedboat capsizes in Maldives, 2 missing
India
Gautam Singhania, the billionaire Raymond heir, had a close call when his speedboat capsized near Felidhoo Island in the Maldives on March 21.
He was among seven people on board, and local residents, unaware of his identity at first, assisted those in the water; several people were rescued and taken to a local hospital, but two remained missing and search operations were ongoing.
Search teams with divers are working hard to find them
Singhania, 60, escaped with minor injuries and was released from care the next day.
Sadly, two members of his group, Indian rally driver Hari Singh and sailor Mahesh Ramachandran, are still missing. Search teams with divers are working hard to find them.
Singhania is safe and keeping track of the rescue efforts as authorities continue their search.