Raymond heir Gautam Singhania's speedboat capsizes in Maldives, 2 missing India Mar 25, 2026

Gautam Singhania, the billionaire Raymond heir, had a close call when his speedboat capsized near Felidhoo Island in the Maldives on March 21.

He was among seven people on board, and local residents, unaware of his identity at first, assisted those in the water; several people were rescued and taken to a local hospital, but two remained missing and search operations were ongoing.